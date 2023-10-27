Threads app users can now share GIFs and create polls: Check latest update here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Threads App's latest update adds GIFs and polls for users

In a significant development, Meta's Threads app is rolling out new features, with the addition of GIFs and polls. These updates were revealed by Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, through Threads. Zuckerberg went a step further, engaging with user queries about when these features would become available by using GIFs and polls himself. Both GIFs and polls are now accessible on the Threads app and web platform.

Simplified GIF Sharing

Before this update, Threads users had to resort to workarounds like third-party keyboards or copy-pasting from other sources to post GIFs, often resulting in a less-than-smooth experience. However, the app has now made it effortless with a native GIF button placed next to the image gallery button in the post-creation window. This new feature grants users access to a searchable GIPHY library, offering a wide array of GIF options.

Polls for Engaging Conversations

Threads introduces interactive polls, allowing users to create polls with up to four options and control who can participate. These polls remain open for 24 hours, and only participants can view the results as they come in. You'll find the poll button represented by three horizontal lines on the post-creation toolbar.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, expressed his excitement for these additions. He emphasised that polls empower users to invite others to share their opinions on various topics. Furthermore, it's now more convenient to discover and include the perfect GIF to convey your feelings.

More Features in the Pipeline

Threads isn't stopping at GIFs and polls. It's also in the process of testing view counts to help users gauge how their posts resonate with their community. Additionally, pinned posts, a feature already present on Instagram, are receiving enhancements on Threads, allowing users to pin a reply to their posts.

