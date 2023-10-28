Bard's real-time feature: Google's chatbot now responds as you type | Know-how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google's AI chatbot Bard now offers real-time responses for faster interaction

Google's AI chatbot, Bard, has received an update that enables it to provide real-time responses to user queries. Instead of waiting for the completion of the response, users can now see answers as they are being generated. This update enhances the user experience by displaying responses in real-time, making interactions with Bard quicker and more dynamic. As a result, users receive immediate feedback while their questions are being addressed.

Skip Unhelpful Responses

If users anticipate that a response won't be useful, they can take advantage of a new feature: a blue "Skip response" button. This allows users to bypass responses that do not meet their needs.

Switch Between Response Modes

Google offers users the flexibility to choose between two response modes: "Respond in real-time" and "Respond when complete." This feature caters to different preferences and uses cases. Bard also allows users to tailor the tone of responses to their liking. Users can opt for "casual" or "professional" language, depending on the context or their personal preferences.

For added reliability, users can cross-check Bard's answers against information available in Google Search. By tapping on the Google logo in the bottom menu bar, users can verify the accuracy of the responses.

Integration with Google Apps and Services

Bard now offers seamless integration with Google apps and services. This integration enables Bard to fetch relevant information from Workspace, Maps, YouTube, Google Flights, and Hotels.

Assistant with Bard Integration

Earlier this month, Google introduced Assistant with Bard, a personal assistant powered by Generative AI. This innovative combination leverages Bard's generative and reasoning capabilities with the Assistant's personalized assistance. Users can interact with Assistant with Bard through text, voice, or images, and in the coming months, this feature will be available on Android and iOS mobile devices.

