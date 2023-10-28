WhatsApp's new AI feature to improve user support: Check what's coming

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp set to introduce AI-driven support responses

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned by Meta, is reportedly in the works to introduce a new feature that will utilise artificial intelligence (AI) to respond to support queries more effectively. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.23.23.8, available on the Google Play Store, has revealed the company's plans to enhance its service quality.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, this enhancement includes the implementation of AI-generated messages to provide better support to users in the future.

The AI-generated messages will be powered by Meta's secure AI service, promising to offer more relevant and helpful responses to user inquiries. This feature, although still in development, aims to improve user interactions, reduce response times, and ensure a more efficient support experience for WhatsApp users and customer service.

The potential benefits of AI-generated messages in WhatsApp's customer support are substantial. Users can expect more personalised and effective solutions to their queries. This innovation may also provide instant responses to questions, even outside of regular business hours.

While the exact release date for this feature remains undisclosed, it is anticipated to be part of a future update to the app.

Furthermore, WhatsApp is also working on another feature that will enable channel owners to add new administrators. WhatsApp Channels, a one-way broadcast tool, allows individuals and organizations to send private updates within the app.

With the addition of new administrators, channel owners can ensure the channel remains active and efficiently updated, particularly as it grows in size or activity. Users can look forward to more responsive support and enhanced channel management in the near future.

