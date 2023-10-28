Oppo's A79 5G smartphone now available in India: Key specs, price, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Launches A79 5G smartphone in India

Oppo has unveiled its latest addition to the affordable smartphone category in India with the launch of the Oppo A79 5G. This new device boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Price and Availability

The Oppo A79 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Buyers can choose between two elegant color options: Wing Green and Mystery Black. The smartphone is available for purchase through various retail channels, including the OPPO Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other authorised outlets.

Additionally, zero down payment schemes are available through financial providers such as Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, and Mahindra Finance. For those looking to upgrade, there's an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000.

Design and Display

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A79 5G is a slim and lightweight device, weighing 193 grams and measuring 7.99mm in thickness. It features a polycarbonate frame with a metallic texture and carries an IPX4 rating, ensuring some level of water resistance.

The smartphone's 6.72-inch FHD+ Sunlight display offers vivid visuals and incorporates a punch-hole camera design. With a high 90Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 certification, users can expect a smooth and high-quality viewing experience. Furthermore, the device includes a 3.5mm headphone port for those who prefer wired audio.

Processor

Under the hood, the Oppo A79 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chip, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128GB of storage, with support for microSD cards up to 1TB. The device operates on the latest Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1 for a feature-rich user experience.

Camera Specs

Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the 50MP primary camera and 2MP depth sensor on the rear, while the 8MP front-facing camera is perfect for video calls and selfies. Powering it all is a substantial 5,000mAh battery, which supports rapid charging at 33W using Oppo's SuperVOOC technology.

