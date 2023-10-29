Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Why do iPhone owners keep devices longer than Android smartphone users?

A recent report indicates that approximately 61 per cent of Apple iPhone buyers in the United States retain their previous iPhone for two years or more. This contrasts with around 43 per cent of Android owners who keep their smartphones for the same duration.

Are there longer-term ownership patterns among iPhone users compared to Android users?

Yes, indeed. The data from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners revealed that more iPhone users, around 29 per cent, held on to their previous iPhones for three years or more. In contrast, around 21 per cent of Android users kept their previous phones for three years or longer.

What about shorter-term device ownership?

When it comes to shorter-term ownership, only about 10 per cent of iPhone owners held onto their previous device for a year or less. This stands in stark contrast to the Android camp, where nearly a quarter of users retained their devices for a year or less.

Is there a straightforward explanation for these ownership patterns?

While conventional wisdom suggests that iPhone owners are typically more affluent and tech-savvy, and Android users tend to be more budget-conscious, the report points out that this doesn't seem to be the case. One reason could be that Android phones are generally less expensive, making users more willing to retire relatively new phones. Additionally, Android's diverse market features multiple brands releasing new models more frequently.

Could other factors at play affect the longevity of iPhones compared to Android devices?

The report suggests that iPhones may be perceived as more durable and reliable, providing a better user experience over an extended period. Furthermore, some iPhone owners might be content with their older devices and less inclined to chase the latest and greatest models.

How has Apple's market share been impacted by these ownership patterns?

Apple maintained a 16 per cent market share globally during the third quarter of this year, even with the limited availability of the iPhone 15 series. This suggests that the longevity of Apple devices hasn't hindered their overall market performance.

In the end, the report highlights that Apple iPhone users tend to keep their devices for a longer period, with the durability and reliability of iPhones possibly contributing to this trend, despite frequent new model releases. While the report acknowledges some brand loyalty within the Android market, the greater variety of Android device options may result in more frequent upgrades.

