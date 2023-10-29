Sunday, October 29, 2023
     
Ericsson collaborates on 'India 6G' for cutting-edge telecom solutions

The 'India 6G' program is a significant stride in India's tech evolution, fostering innovation and research in telecommunications. Ericsson's partnership with industry and academia aligns with India's ambition to lead in communication technology.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2023 14:26 IST
Ericsson collaborates on India 6G telecom solutions

Ericsson, a Swedish telecommunications giant has unveiled its 'India 6G' program by establishing a 6G research team at its Chennai R&D centre. With the Indian government's focus on becoming a leader in 6G technology following a successful 5G rollout, the new 'India 6G' initiative features senior research leaders and experienced researchers specializing in radio, networks, AI, and cloud technologies. The team will focus on developing foundational solutions for the future of telecommunications.

Mission to collaborate with Ericsson?

Collaborating with Ericsson's research teams in Sweden and the United States, the Indian research team's mission is to advance 6G technology. This next-generation technology aims to create a cyber-physical continuum in which networks provide critical services, immersive communications, and an omnipresent Internet of Things (IoT) while maintaining the integrity of transmitted data.

Global Evolution of Telecommunications Technology

Magnus Frodigh, Head of Research at Ericsson, emphasized the importance of the 6G research team's localization to address India's specific needs and incorporate them into the global evolution of telecommunications technology. Ericsson has three R&D centres in India located in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram.

Ericsson Collaborating with Leading Educational Institutions of India 

Notably, Ericsson is collaborating with leading educational institutions in India for research in radio, AI, and cloud technology. This includes a five-year partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras' Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI), initiated in September. Artificial intelligence research is pivotal to Ericsson, as 6G networks are expected to rely on AI algorithms for autonomous operation.

6G Research Team in India: Motive

By establishing the 6G research team in India, Ericsson aims to play a significant role in ensuring that India remains at the forefront of future communication technology. Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India, stated that the company's vision for 6G aligns with the government's Bharat 6G vision statement, focusing on ubiquitous connectivity, sustainable networks, and affordable communication.

As India continues to embrace cutting-edge technology and digital transformation, the 'India 6G' program represents a crucial step in promoting innovation, research, and development in the field of telecommunications. By fostering collaboration between the industry and academia, Ericsson aims to contribute to India's position as a pioneer in the evolving landscape of communication technology. This move reinforces Ericsson's commitment to providing advanced solutions that meet the evolving needs of the telecommunications industry in India and beyond.

Inputs from IANS

