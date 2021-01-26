Protesting farmers to hold tractor rally today. Traffic advisory, arrangements | LIVE Updates

Image Source : INDIA TV Protesting farmers to hold tractor rally on Republic Day

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting against the Centre's new agri laws at various Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, since November 28 last year and on Republic Day, they will take out tractor parades that will pass through the national capital. Adequate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order According to a senior Ghaziabad police official, no route chart has been issued for it by the police. According to the details, the rally will start at 11 am on Tuesday from the Ghazipur border and reach Akshardham temple in Delhi.

From there, tractors will take a U-turn from a flyover and will proceed towards Dilshad Garden in Delhi and then Apsara Cinema on the Ghaziabad border. It will enter Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district via Mohan Nagar GT road, Meerut road trisection and reach Duhai. The rally will then proceed towards UP Gate through Dasna from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Farmers from Modinagar, Meerut and Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh may go back to their destinations from the Meerut road trisection. Tractors and protesting farmers will reach UP Gate- Ghazipur border after the culmination of the rally, Jadaun said.

Farmers' tractor rally: Live Updates

09:29 am: Farmers' tractor rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws underway at Tikri border

#WATCH Farmers tractor rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws gets underway at Tikri border



Tractor rally route: Tikri border-Nangloi-Baprola Village-Najafgarh-Jharoda border-Rohtak bypass-Asoda toll plaza#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/yTr2gaHY7w — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

09:23 am: We are in touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police and farmer leaders. We have deployed drones for security surveillance during farmers tractor rally, says DCP East Delhi at Ghazipur border

08:58 am: Farmers' Republic Day tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws begins at Delhi's Dhansa border

Farmers' #RepublicDay tractor rally in protest against the three farm laws begins at Delhi's Dhansa border pic.twitter.com/gZXfHSXhTl — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

08:47 am: Protesting farmers break police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border

#WATCH Protesting farmers break police barricading at Delhi-Haryana Tikri border



Farmers are holding tractor rally today in protest against Centre's three Farm Laws#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/3tI7uKSSRM — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

08:14 am: A large number of farmers, along with their tractors, head towards Delhi

#WATCH: A large number of farmers, along with their tractors, head towards Delhi, as part of their tractor rally on #RepublicDay today.



Visuals from Singhu Border (Delhi- Haryana). pic.twitter.com/zCe2amWts1 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

08:01 am: Delhi-UP Ghazipur border: Protesting farmers to hold tractor rally today

Delhi-UP Ghazipur border: Protesting farmers to hold tractor rally today



Farmers at Ghazipur border to follow the route -Gazipur border-Apsra border-Hapur Road-IMS College-Lal Kuan-Gazipur border#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/lA2biZa0qf — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

07:49 am: Farmers' tractors with Tricolour ready for Republic Day tractor rally in protest against the Centre's farm laws

Farmers' tractors with Tricolour ready for #RepublicDay tractor rally in protest against the Centre's Farm Laws; visuals from Chilla border on Delhi-Noida Link Road pic.twitter.com/h4CvZGLGdI — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

07:30 am: Farmers to hold tractor rally in Delhi today

#WATCH: Farmers to hold tractor rally in Delhi today to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws; visuals from near Ghazipur#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/LJlkQtUExl — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Farmers' tractor rally: Security arrangements

The police said that 1,000 constables, 500 head constables, 300 sub-inspectors, 50 inspectors, 12 circle officers, 400 traffic constables, 14 traffic sub-inspectors, five traffic inspectors, a company of the RAF, six companies of the PAC have been deployed in Ghaziabad district in view of the rally.

Intelligence units have also been pressed into service to keep an extra vigil on anti-social elements who may join the rally to create a nuisance, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said that entry of heavy vehicles has been banned from 8 pm Monday till the culmination of the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

Parking at metro railway stations has been closed till 2 pm Tuesday.

Ghaziabad district has been divided into six zones and 11 sectors for management of law and order, officials said.

Zonal and sector magistrates have been deployed. Fire tenders and teams of the health department have also been deputed on all the routes, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

Farmers' tractor rally: Police cap number of participants, allocates fixed time

The Delhi Police has given a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to the protesting farmer unions for their proposed Republic Day tractor parade with 37 conditions, including capping the number of participants and allocating a fixed time slot, officials said on Monday. According to the NOC, the parade has to be restricted to the permitted routes only, and no dharna, demonstration, or sit-in protest should be held on the parade route.

Only 5,000 people on as many tractors will be allowed to participate in the parade in Delhi, and it shall be held within the prescribed time slot of 12 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday, it said.

The organisers shall carry all the permissions granted in original and show them to any police officer on demand. Farmers leaders Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha shall be available during the proposed tractor parade for liaison and coordination, the advisory said.

The NOC states that organisers should ensure the deployment of 2,500 volunteers along the prescribed routes. The details of the volunteers have to be provided to the police in advance, it mentioned.

As per the NOC, the organisers will also have to ensure that participants in the tractor parade do not consume any intoxicating substance or indulge in disorderly conduct.

There should be no obstruction on the roads, and the parade should move from the starting point to the terminal point without any addition of tractors or other vehicles along the route, the advisory said. Tractors that break down during the parade cannot be replaced, it added.

Emergency vehicles such as those of the fire brigade and the police and ambulances must not be stopped, or movement of essential goods and services obstructed, the advisory further said.

The organizers shall not use metal rods for flags or banners and wooden sticks not more than two meters in length may be used for the purpose. The dimensions of flags shall be nine feet by six feet or smaller. No objectionable flag/banner/poster of any kind should be displayed/posted/carried by any of the constituents of the parade, it added.

Farmers' tractor rally: Traffic advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police have asked commuters to avoid routes where protesting farmers will conduct their tractor parade on Republic Day. The farmers’ tractor rally will be taken out on Tuesday from three borders of the national capital, and the traffic will remain affected on these routes, police said.

The first rally will start from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU, Shahabad Dairy, Barwala Village, Pooth Khurd Village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi Border and Kharkhoda Toll Plaza

The traffic going towards NH-44 and GT Karnal Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir, Ashok Farm/Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk and GTK Depot

The traffic going towards Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road, KNK Marg, G3S Mall, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East Metro Station, Rithala Chowk, Pansali Chowk, Helipad T-Point, Utsav Road, DSIIDC Road Sector-4, Narela Bawana Road, Chitra Dharam Kanta, DSIIDC roundabout and Jhanda Chowk

Traffic going towards Kanjhawala Road will be diverted from Karala, Kanjhawala Village, Jaunti Toll and Qutubgarh- Garhi Road

The second rally of farmers will start from Tikri Border and pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village and Najafgarh, excluding Phirni Road, Jharoda Border, Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh) and Asoda Toll Plaza

Traffic will be diverted from different points

Traffic will not be allowed to enter on Rohtak road from Kirari mor and will be diverted towards Mangol puri. It will also be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala

The Ghazipur border rally will reach some parts of NH-24 from where it will take a right turn to Road Number 56, ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, Hapur Road, Bhopura, IMS College, Lal Kuan and Ghazipur Border

No commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND from Ring Road

Traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin Khatta side will be diverted on Pusta Road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road

No traffic will be allowed towards NH-24 from paper market

No traffic will be allowed towards Road Number 56 from Hasanpur Depot, Patparganj Industrial Area, Ashoka Niketan, Vivekanand Mahila College, ITI College and Ram Mandir Vivek Vihar

On Sunday, the Delhi Police had said that the farmers’ proposed tractor rally would start after the end of Republic Day celebrations. Barricades and other security arrangements will be removed and the farmers will enter the national capital. Later, they will return to their destinations after covering a "respectable" distance, police had said.

The Delhi Police has also spoken to their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh regarding the arrangements.

Also Read | Republic Day Parade Live Updates

Latest India News