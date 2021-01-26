Image Source : INDIA TV Samyukta Kisan Morcha disassociates from tractor rally violence, says 'peace our biggest strength'

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday disassociated itself from violent acts that took place during the farmers' tractor parade. The SKM said it condemns and regrets the "undesirable" and "unacceptable" events.

"We condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts. Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals have violated the route and indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We have always held that peace is our biggest strength, and that any violation would hurt the movement," the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said in a statement.

"We dissociate ourselves from all such elements that have violated our discipline. We appeal strongly to everyone to stick to the route and norms of the Parade, and not indulge in any violent action or anything that taints national symbols and dignity. We appeal to everyone to desist from any such acts," the farmer union said.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, yens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.

While farmer leaders, who have been spearheading the two-month protest at the national capital’s border points to demand a repeal of the farm laws, disowned the protesters, one young man was seen hoisting a yellow triangular flag at the flagpole – the centrepiece of the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

