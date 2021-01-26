Image Source : FILE/PTI BREAKING: Internet services suspended in some parts of Delhi-NCR

Internet services have been suspended in some parts of Delhi-NCR in view of the law and order situation caused by chaotic protests by farmers.

The services will remain affected at Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi till midnight.

"Internet services temporarily suspended in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas till 23:59 hrs on January 26," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement today.

Protesting farmers on Tuesday clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of national capital, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

A section of protesting farmers on Tuesday entered the Red Fort and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument.

Pushed back by the police form the ITO in Central Delhi a section of the protesting farmers drove their tractors to Red Fort complex.

The crowd swelled at the monument as some protesting farmers and 'Nihangs' (traditional Sikh warriors) were seen entering the Red Fort and hoisting a flag from the staff from which prime minister unfurls the tricolour on Independence Day.

READ MORE: Farmers protest: Entry, exit gates of over 10 Delhi metro stations temporarily closed

READ MORE: Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers' tractor parade turns violent

Latest India News