'Violence is not the solution...': Rahul Gandhi tweets as farmers go on rampage in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been supporting the farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws, on Tuesday denounced the violence in Delhi by protestors. Gandhi, however, once again appealed that the agri laws should be taken back for country's sake.

"Violence is not the solution to any problem. Irrespective of who gets hurt, it is the country which will suffer. Take back the anti-agriculture law for the benefit of the country!" the former Congress president sain in his Hindi tweet.

हिंसा किसी समस्या का हल नहीं है। चोट किसी को भी लगे, नुक़सान हमारे देश का ही होगा।



देशहित के लिए कृषि-विरोधी क़ानून वापस लो! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 26, 2021

Gandhi's statement came shortly after thousand of protestors barged into the Red Fort premises shouting slogan. Television images showed an unruly crowd at the Red Fort hoisting flags.

Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of city. As hundreds of farmers deviated from pre-decided routes, the Delhi Police was forced to resort to lathicharge and use tear gas against the mob.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.

However chaos ensued as the farmers were were adamant on heading towards central Delhi.

In the morning, groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points of the national capital broke police barricades to force their way into the city.

