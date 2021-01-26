Tractor march violence has not hurt movement's credibility, protest will continue: Farmer leader's shocker

Image Source : INDIA TV Farmers protest will continue, says a farmer leader.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, also called Kakkaji, one of the leading faces of the ongoing farmers protest, in an exclusive conversation with India TV on violence during tractor march in Delhi, blamed the administration in the national capital for not being able to control those who created chaos. Shiv Kumar though said they felt sad that the situation turned ugly during the tractor rally but what can they do besides condemning the incident.

Shiv Kumar, shredding of any responsibility on farmers unions for what happened in Delhi on Republic Day that shamed India's image, said it was an intelligence failure on the part of the government while admitting that they knew there were few groups who were not part of Samyukt Kisan Morcha who threatened to disrupt the protest on Republic Day just a day before tractor rally.

Responding to whether today's occurrences during the tractor march have hurt the credibility of farmers protest and will they call off their protest, Shiv Kumar Sharma said it has not hurt their movement credibility and there is no question of calling off the protest. Besides condemning what happened today, they cannot do anything else.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held an emergency meeting at his residence over the violence that rocked parts of the national capital during the farmers' Republic Day parade.

According to sources, the Home Secretary, Director Intelligence Bureau and senior officers of Delhi Police were present at the meeting called to take stock of the security arrangements in Delhi.

More central troopers would be deployed in Delhi to meet any exigencies, sources said. Sources said that apart from additional forces, stand by security personnel have been arranged to control any untoward incident.

