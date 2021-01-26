Watch: Shocking video shows protestors attacking Delhi Police personnel at Red Fort

Image Source : AP Sikhs hoist a Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, on a minaret of the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers drove long lines of tractors into India's capital on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades, defying tear gas and storming the historic Red Fort as the nation celebrated Republic Day.

On the day when farmers in the name of tractor march created havoc, violence broke all law & order in the national capital, a shocking video of Red Fort has surfaced showing farmers attacked police personnel who were trying to stop them entering the Red Fort. A shameful incident was witnessed earlier in the day when farmers breaking their tractor march guidelines entered Red Fort with some of their members climbed up the flagpole on the ramparts of the 17th-century landmark to put up a saffron pennant with a religious symbol.

While all this was happening, Delhi Police personnel, who were maintaining maximum restraint, not using excessive force against protesting farmers, were brutally attacked. The cops were seen running for their lives, jumping off from a Red Fort wall into the river.

However, after some time, security personnel succeeded in removing the farmers from the fort ramparts, after which they had skirmishes with the police and also chased them that led to injuries to several farmers and policemen. Soon, the farmers left the spot and moved towards central Delhi.

Other video clips showed farmers chasing away policemen on foot as well with tractors, and trying to remove a DTC bus parked across the ITO road stretch by pushing it out of way with a tractor.

The police fired tear-gas shells and lathi-charged the protesters on different occasions as farmers remained adamant to move towards the Red Fort. Later, Rapid Action Force and the Border Security Force was also deployed at the ITO intersection.

The farmers, after confrontation with police that lasted for around 40 minutes, moved towards Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, which houses the offices of Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Later, farmers opened another front in Nangloi area as they removed a trailer truck parked across the road to stop them.

