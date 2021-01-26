Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting at MHA, directs deployment of 15 paramilitary companies in Delhi

Image Source : FILE/PTI Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting at MHA, directs additional security forces to remain on alert

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a high-level meeting to discuss the prevailing law and order situation caused due to the chaotic protests by farmers in Delhi. He has directed 15 paramilitary force companies to be deployed in the national capital.

He has been apprised of violent acts and situations from various parts of the national capital.

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.

While farmer leaders, who have been spearheading the two-month protest at the national capital’s border points to demand a repeal of the farm laws, disowned the protesters, one young man was seen hoisting a yellow triangular flag at the flagpole – the centrepiece of the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

