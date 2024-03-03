Farmers protest: Jagjit Singh Dallewal announces nationwide 'rail roko' agitation on March 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rail roko protest called on March 10

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Sunday said the protesting farmers camping at the border points between Punjab and Haryana will march towards Delhi in a peaceful manner. He announced that a 'rail roko' protest will be held across the country from 12 PM to 4 pm on March 10, seeking people's support to make the agitation successful.

"Our program to march to Delhi is as it is, we've not stepped back from it. It has been decided that we will increase our strength on the borders. On March 6, farmers will come to (Delhi) from all over the country by train, bus, air and we will see whether the government will allow them to sit there or not. On March 10, we will hold 'Rail Roko' protest across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm," he said.

Delhi Police opens service lanes at Singhu, Tikri

Earlier, the Delhi police on Monday opened service lanes at Singhu and Tikri border points with Haryana, two weeks after these were sealed in view of the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" march.

"We were in the process of opening service lanes at Singhu and Tikri borders. Locals will not face problems while commuting," a senior police officer said.

But the deployment of police and paramilitary forces will ensure strict vigil round the clock, the officer added.

Last week, the city police removed two huge cement barriers for commuters who walk towards Delhi using a small passage at the Singhu and Tikri borders.

"The process took time as those barriers were made of concrete.

Opening of these lanes will ensure vehicles will reach their destinations easily," said the officer.

Singhu and Tikri points were sealed on February 13 as protesting farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital to press the Centre for their demands, including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Khanauri and Shambhu on Punjab's border with Haryana along with their tractor-trolleys and trucks after their march to the national capital to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces.

The march, spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), was put on hold by farmer leaders for two days after a protester was killed and around 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.



