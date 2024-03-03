Dr Harsh Vardhan quits politics day after BJP denies ticket from Chandani Chowk for Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP leader Dr Harsh Vardhan

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday announced that he is quitting politics to return to his roots (medical profession). Harsh Vardhan, an MP from Delhi's Chandni Chowk, took the decision after the party denied him a ticket from his constituency. In a post on X, he said he is returning to his ENT clinic at Krishna Nagar.

"After over thirty years of a glorious electoral career, during which I won all the five assembly and two parliamentary elections that I fought with exemplary margins, and held a multitude of prestigious positions in the party organisation and the governments at the state and centre I finally bow out to return to my roots," his post read.

He said service to mankind was his motto when he had joined MBBS in GSVM Medical College, Kanpur fifty years back with a desire to help the poor and needy.

"A swayamsewak at heart, I have always been an ardent admirer of Deen Dayal Upadhyay ji’s Antodaya philosophy of striving to serve the last man in the queue. It was at the insistence of the then RSS leadership that I jumped into the electoral fray. They could convince me only because for me politics meant opportunity to fight our three main enemies - poverty, disease and ignorance. Without remorse, I must say that it has been a marvelous innings during which my passion to serve the common man was quenched," he added.

The former union minister said he served as Delhi Health Minister as well as twice Union Health Minister, a subject close to his heart.

"I had the rare opportunity bestowed upon me to be able to first work towards creating a Polio free Bharat and then to take care of the health of millions of our countrymen grappling with the dreaded COVID-19 during its first and second phases," he added.

The Delhi BJP leader said in the long history of mankind, only a few have been granted the privilege to defend their people in hours of gravest danger and he could proudly claim that he didn’t shirk responsibility, but welcomed it.

"My gratitude to Ma Bharati, my reverence to my fellow citizens and my obeisance to the values enshrined in our Constitution. And yes, that was the biggest privilege that Bhagwan Shri Ram bestowed upon me, the privilege of being able to save human lives !! I would like to thank all my party karyakartas, my fans and supporters amongst the common citizens as well as my party leaders .. all of whom have contributed to this remarkable journey spanning over three decades," he added.

Harsh Vardhan continued by saying he must acknowledge that he considers it a great privilege to have worked closely with the most dynamic Prime Minister in India’s history, Shri Narendra Modi ji and the country wishes him a heroic return to power again.

Dr Harsh Vardhan's next inning

"I shall continue to pursue my work against tobacco and substance abuse, against climate change and teaching simple and sustainable lifestyles. A big shout out for all those who stood by me like a rock while I clocked many firsts and led a fulfilled political life. I move on, I really can’t wait. I have promises to keep .. and miles to go before I sleep !! I have a dream .. and I know your blessings shall always remain with me . My ENT clinic at Krishna Nagar too awaits my return," he concludes.

