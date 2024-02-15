Thursday, February 15, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Farmers protest Day 3 LIVE updates: BKU-Ugrahan calls for 'Rail Roko' in Punjab today as stalemate continues
Live now

Farmers protest Day 3 LIVE updates: BKU-Ugrahan calls for 'Rail Roko' in Punjab today as stalemate continues

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been roped in to assist in finding a resolution to the issues of farmers, particularly from Punjab, who have given a call to march towards the national capital, which has been turned into a fortress with police and other security personnel blocking roads.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: February 15, 2024 9:00 IST
Protesters clash with security persons
Image Source : PTI Protesters clash with security persons

Farmers protest Day 3 live updates: The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march led by farmers entered Day 3 on Thursday as the standoff continues. At Shambhu border point near Ambala, there was intermittent shelling on Wednesday by security personnel at the protesters who are demanding minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Tear smoke was used whenever any group of farmers moved towards the barricades. The Security personnel faced stone-pelting from the protesters. A similar standoff continued at the at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border in Haryana's Jind district. However, the situation remained less volatile compared to Tuesday, when farmers tried to shift cement barriers at Shambhu with their tractors, attempting to push towards Delhi. Farmer leaders claimed that over 100 protesters were hurt Tuesday, hit by rubber bullets and tear gas shells. The police claimed 24 of their own men were injured in the stone-pelting by protesters during the first day of the protest.

Live updates :Farmers protest Day 3

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 15, 2024 9:00 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Protests by farmer union leaders are show off : BJP's Dilip Ghosh

    BJP leader Dilip Ghosh,  when asked about Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’s announcement of ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 16, said they (farmer leaders) are holding protests only to show off their leadership.

    “PM Modi is continuously working towards helping the farmers and improving their situations. Fertilizer prices have been reduced, and ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)’ has been launched. Farmers are happy all over the country. They (referring to Tikait) are doing this only to show off their leadership,” he added.

  • Feb 15, 2024 8:23 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Expecting positive solution from meeting: Sarvan Singh Pandher

    On the meeting with ministers today, General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher said he is confident about the positive output from the meeting with the Union Ministers.

    "We are going to attend the meeting in a completely positive mood today and we have full confidence that a positive solution will emerge from this meeting," he added.

  • Feb 15, 2024 7:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Students asked leave for board exam centres early

    With board exams beginning from tomorrow, students in Delhi on Wednesday were advised to leave for their centres early as traffic movement has been hit in several areas, particularly in the city's border areas, due to restrictions in view of the farmers' protest. For now, the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation by farmers from Punjab has been contained at the state's border with Haryana. Farmer leaders have said a meeting will be held with three Union ministers in Chandigarh on Thursday and they will decide the next course of action after it. Cross-border traffic between Delhi and Haryana was also affected as police have put in place multiple layers of barricades, barbed wires and concrete blocks at Tikri and Singhu to stop farmers from entering the capital. The CBSE in an advisory said that "as the examination starts at 10. 30 am, hence, all the students have been directed to reach their examination centres at or before 10 am".

  • Feb 15, 2024 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Govt-farmers talks again today

    Three Union ministers will meet farmer leaders in Chandigarh Thursday for another round of talks as the standoff between the protesters and police at the Punjab-Haryana border entered its second day, marked by more clashes between the two sides. At Shambhu border point near Ambala, there was intermittent shelling Wednesday by security personnel at the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protesters who are demanding minimum support price for their crops. Tear smoke was used whenever any group of farmers moved towards the barricades.

  • Feb 15, 2024 7:46 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh roped in to assist in resolving farmers issue

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been roped in to assist in finding a resolution to the issues of farmers, particularly from Punjab, who have given a call to march towards the national capital, which has been turned into a fortress with police and other security personnel blocking roads with concrete blocks, barbed wires and tyre-busting spikes. Talks with the agitating farmers have so far remained inconclusive and Singh, a farmer leader from Uttar Pradesh and former agriculture minister, was sought out on Wednesday to explore a resolution. Sources said Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda met Singh at the latter's residence and discussed the ongoing farmers' protests and ways to address the issues.

  • Feb 15, 2024 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    BKU-Ugrahan calls for 'Rail Roko' in Punjab today from 12 noon to 4 pm

    The Bharatiya Kisan Union-Ugrahan (BKU-Ugrahan) today announced that farmers will block the railway tracks in Punjab on February 15 from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm, to show solidarity with the farmers marching towards Delhi.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement