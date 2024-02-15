Farmers protest Day 3 LIVE updates: BKU-Ugrahan calls for 'Rail Roko' in Punjab today as stalemate continues

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, when asked about Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait’s announcement of ‘Bharat Bandh’ on February 16, said they (farmer leaders) are holding protests only to show off their leadership.

“PM Modi is continuously working towards helping the farmers and improving their situations. Fertilizer prices have been reduced, and ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN)’ has been launched. Farmers are happy all over the country. They (referring to Tikait) are doing this only to show off their leadership,” he added.