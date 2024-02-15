Farmers protest Day 3 LIVE updates: BKU-Ugrahan calls for 'Rail Roko' in Punjab today as stalemate continues

Farmers protest Day 3 live updates: The ‘Delhi Chalo’ march led by farmers entered Day 3 on Thursday as the standoff continues. At Shambhu border point near Ambala, there was intermittent shelling on Wednesday by security personnel at the protesters who are demanding minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. Tear smoke was used whenever any group of farmers moved towards the barricades. The Security personnel faced stone-pelting from the protesters. A similar standoff continued at the at Data Singhwala-Khanauri border in Haryana's Jind district. However, the situation remained less volatile compared to Tuesday, when farmers tried to shift cement barriers at Shambhu with their tractors, attempting to push towards Delhi. Farmer leaders claimed that over 100 protesters were hurt Tuesday, hit by rubber bullets and tear gas shells. The police claimed 24 of their own men were injured in the stone-pelting by protesters during the first day of the protest.