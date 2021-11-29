Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by Opposition

The controversial Farm Laws Repeal Bill was passed in Lok Sabha amid sloganeering by Opposition on Monday, the first day of Winter Session. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had tabled the Bill.

Even as the Bill was passed, the Opposition led by Congress kept creating ruckus and hence the Speaker again adjourned the House till 2 PM.

Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Monday amid din as Opposition members sought to raise the issue of deaths of farmers during their protests against three farm laws, on the first day of the Winter Session.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of deaths of farmers and later, members of the party raised demands for measures to ensure the well being of farmers. Members from the Trinamool Congress, Congress and other parties trooped into the Well on the issue of farmers.

Initially, the Congress members were protesting from their seats and subsequently joined Trinamool Congress members who were already in the Well. They were also joined by members from some other Opposition parties. Some Opposition members displayed placards which read 'save farmers'.

As the din continued, Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they should ensure the dignity of the House and that it was the first day of the Winter Session.

With no let up in the protests, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM and the House managed to take up only one question during the Question Hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

