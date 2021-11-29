'Govt ready to answer every question': PM Modi calls for meaningful discussions in Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government is ready to discuss all issues in the Parliament as he called for meaningful debates and discussions. Addressing the media outside the Parliament, he said that the government will answer all questions asked in the Parliament. He said that citizens want Parliament to debate on issues of national interest and find ways for the development of the country.

"This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future," the Prime Minister said.

"Our government is ready to answer all questions during the Winter Session of the Parliament. We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings," he said.

He said that the government wants questions in Parliament and also peace. "Whatever voices are raised against the government or government policies, the dignity of Parliament and the Speaker's Chair should be upheld. We should maintain the sort of conduct that will inspire younger generations," PM Modi said.

"Voices against government policies should be forceful but the dignity of Parliament and the Chair should be upheld," he said. "Benchmark should be how House functions and not how it was disrupted."

He also urged people to stay alert in the wake of the new variant of COVID-19.

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the government listing a bill to repeal the three farm laws on the first day itself even as the Opposition plans to push for a law on minimum support price on agricultural produce. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill is slated to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. Thousands of farmers have been protesting for the past one year against the three legislations and demanding they be repealed. Several farmer unions have pressed for a law on minimum support price (MSP).

Various opposition parties on Sunday raised the issue of legal backing for MSP at an all-party meet called by the government ahead of the session.

The opposition also raised the issue of compensation for family members of farmers who had died during the year-long protests against the laws. Congress has demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the protests. At the meeting, opposition leaders also demanded a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, fuel prices and unemployment in the session.

The Winter Session will conclude on December 23.

