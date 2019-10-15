Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
4 of family killed in house fire in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi

The deceased included a married couple, an elderly woman and a 16-year-old girl.

New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2019 7:29 IST

Four members of the same family were killed after a fire broke out at their home in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported from Sipri Bazar in Jhansi. 

The deceased included a married couple, an elderly woman and a 16-year-old girl. 

According to reports, the fire incident occurred at nearly 1:30 am early Tuesday. 

There was, however, no information on the identity of the deceased and the reason for the fire.  

