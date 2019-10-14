Massive fire breaks out in spice factory in Tamil Nadu's Theni

Fire breaks out in spice factory in Tamil Nadu's Theni district

A massive fire broke out at a spice factory on Monday in Kodangipatti in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district.

The fire, reportedly sparked by a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit, began around 7.30 am.

As of now, no injuries have been reported. The blaze rapidly engulfed more areas of the factory building.

Meanwhile, As many as 12 fire and rescue services personnel from Madurai and Dindigul are at the spot to douse the flame.