Monday, October 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Massive fire breaks out in spice factory in Tamil Nadu's Theni

Massive fire breaks out in spice factory in Tamil Nadu's Theni

While no injuries have been reported, the blaze gradually engulfed more areas of the factory building and fire tenders struggled to contain it. In addition to the local personnel in Theni, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Madurai and Dindigul were rushed to the spot.

T Raghavan T Raghavan
Theni Allinagaram Updated on: October 14, 2019 16:15 IST
Representative News Image

Fire breaks out in spice factory in Tamil Nadu's Theni district

A massive fire broke out at a spice factory on Monday in Kodangipatti in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district.

The fire, reportedly sparked by a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit, began around 7.30 am.

As of now, no injuries have been reported. The blaze rapidly engulfed more areas of the factory building. 

Meanwhile, As many as 12 fire and rescue services personnel from Madurai and Dindigul are at the spot to douse the flame.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryChidambaram produced before court in INX Media money laundering case