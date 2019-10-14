Mumbai: Fire breaks out at commercial building in Andheri

Monday, October 14, 2019
     
As many as four fire tenders at the spot to douse the flame. Reportedly, the fire broke out on the sixth floor of a 22-storied commercial building.

India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: October 14, 2019 14:20 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

A major fire broke out at a high-rise building opposite Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai’s Andheri district on Monday. 

As many as four fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flame. However, as of now there are no reports of casualties.

Reportedly, the fire broke out on the sixth floor of a 22-storied of Peninsula Park building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri in Mumbai.

At least five people, who were stranded in the building, have been safely rescued.

This comes a day after a major fire broke out at a five- storey residential building in Mumbai in Grant Road area. At least nine people were rescued from the building while 10 others managed to rush out of the premises on their own. 

 

