Mumbai: Fire breaks out at commercial building in Andheri

A major fire broke out at a high-rise building opposite Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai’s Andheri district on Monday.

As many as four fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flame. However, as of now there are no reports of casualties.

Reportedly, the fire broke out on the sixth floor of a 22-storied of Peninsula Park building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri in Mumbai.

At least five people, who were stranded in the building, have been safely rescued.

This comes a day after a major fire broke out at a five- storey residential building in Mumbai in Grant Road area. At least nine people were rescued from the building while 10 others managed to rush out of the premises on their own.