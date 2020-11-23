Over 5,000 people across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida fined for not wearing mask

Image Source : PTI Noida: Police personnel stop commuters during a campaign to conduct random COVID-19 rapid antigen-based testing of people coming from the national capital at Delhi-Noida border, in Noida, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

More than 1,500 people were fined for not wearing face mask at public places, the police said on Sunday. According to the police, 1,501 challans were issued to people for not wearing a face mask while 33 people were fined for not adhering to social distancing norms. A total of 5,43,953 challans have been issued in the national capital since June 15, they said.

Meanwhile, 585 face masks were distributed by the police in the city on Sunday, officials said, adding that 4,04,715 masks have been distributed by the force since June 15.

The Delhi Police distributed face masks across various shelter homes and residential areas in the city.

In Noida and Greater Noida, over 3,600 people who were found not wearing face masks at public places were issued challans in three days, police said on Sunday.

Police Commissioner Alok Singh has directed officials to penalise people who are found not adhering to COVID-19 protocols in public places, it stated in a statement.

According to the statement, 1,312 people were issued challans for not wearing face cover or mask while in public places and Rs 1.

31 lakh was collected from them in fines on Saturday.

On Sunday, challans were issued to another 1,089 people who were found without a mask in public places, it added.

The district police had on Friday issued challans to over 1,200 people across Noida and Greater Noida over similar violations.



The police have appealed to people to follow COVID-19 protocols like wearing face masks and practising social distancing while outdoors and warned action against offenders.

Latest India News