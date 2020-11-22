Delhi: AAP MLAs, councillors distribute free masks in their areas

Image Source : ANI Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain distributed free masks in the Shakur Basti area

Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday launched a free mask distribution and awareness campaign in their respective constituencies and wards across Delhi and appealed all to follow social distancing. The MLAs and councilors went to the market areas in their respective areas to distribute masks to those who were not wearing any masks.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took this decision amid rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital. The Kejriwal government is emphasizing to increase the number of ICU beds in hospitals of Delhi. In government hospitals as well as private hospitals, 60% of ordinary beds and 80% of ICU beds are reserved for Corona patients.

Cabinet minister Imran Hussain informed the people at Sadar police station Chowk about the penalty fixed by the government and said that if you are caught without a mask, the government has fixed a fine of Rs 2000.

"Instead of paying a fine of Rs 2000, it is better to wear a mask of Rs 10 to protect your life, the lives of your family, and the lives of all other people," he said.

While distributing masks in his constituency Malviya Nagar Vidhan Sabha, AAP MLA Somnath Bharti said, "If you want all of you and your family to be safe, there is only one way and that is to wear masks in the right way and follow social distancing. There should not be any confusion such as the Corona has gone."

Leader of the Opposition from East Delhi Municipal Corporation of Aam Aadmi Party Manoj Tyagi said, "Whatever can be done at the government level, they are doing all the work. When Delhi CM is working so hard then it is the duty of the citizens also to cooperate with him in this battle against Corona."

