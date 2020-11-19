Image Source : PTI Delhi's coronavirus tally crosses 5.10 lakh; death toll reaches 8,041

Delhi recorded as many as 7,546 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.10 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 8,041. Ninety-eight fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 62,437 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt orders 42 private hospitals to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for coronavirus patients

The case tally stands at 5,10,630 in the national capital, including 4,59,368 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 43,221, of which 25,367 are in home isolation.

EXCLUSIVE | Wait for COVID-19 vaccine to end soon: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's BIG announcement

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 89. 58 lakh on Thursday with 45,576 infections reported in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,31,578 with 585 new fatalities, data of the health ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi High Court slammed the AAP government over the deteriorating COVID situation in the national capital. The court asked the Kejriwal-led government if it could explain to those who had lost their near and dear ones to COVID-19 in the last 18 days why the administration did not take steps when cases were spiralling in the city.

"You (Delhi government) saw from November 1 which way the wind was blowing. But you turn turtle now because we asked you some questions. The bell should have rung loud and clear when the numbers were spiralling. Why did you not wake up when you saw the situation was deteriorating? Why did we have to shake out of your slumber on November 11? What did you do from November 1 till November 11?" the bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramanonium Prasad said.

Latest India News