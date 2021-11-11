EXCLUSIVE | Mobile towers equipped with high-end technology to block signals installed in Tihar Jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Supreme Court Wednesday said it is a “sorry state of affairs” in Tihar Jail which has become a den of criminals and murders

Several big changes are taking shape in the Tihar Jail in light of several incidents reported, due to which the authorities have installed mobile towers in the jail premises. Whether it was Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was extorting 200 crores from jail, through spoofing, or the Chandra brothers also acted voluntarily in Tihar Jail, indiscipline was frequently observed.

The biggest reason for all this was the access of mobile phones in the jail. There was misuse of mobile phone from Tihar.

Three big mobile towers have been installed in Tihar Jail, not for giving signals but for jammers.

These are no ordinary jammers, but are equipped with high technology. While ordinary jammers restrict phone signals in a limited area, these three towers will block any mobile phone service throughout Tihar Jail.

For instance, if somehow a big high profile prisoner or a terrorist asks for a mobile phone in Tihar through any means, these three big towers will ban the signal of the device. It will take 15 to 20 days to start these towers.

Recently, through the use of mobile phones, prisoners earned crores of rupees from bribed in the jail premises. The installation has been done authorized by the Delhi government and the Tihar administration. Through this, the business of mobile phones outside will be banned.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Wednesday said it is a "sorry state of affairs" in Tihar Jail which has become a den of criminals and murders are happening there while directing the Home Ministry to take immediate steps on prison reforms and enhance management.

