ED arrests gangster Surender Singh in money laundering case against Lawrence Bishnoi gang

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Surender Singh alias Chiku as part of a money laundering investigation against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and its associates, said officials. Chiku was presented before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Panchkula, which remanded him to five days of ED custody.

ED raid in Haryana and Rajasthan

Earlier ⁠on December 5, 2023, the central probe agency had conducted searches on 13 premises related to Chiku, a gangster and close ally of Lawrence Bishnoi and Khalistani terror groups in Haryana and Rajasthan.

During search actions, various electronic devices, incriminating documents, cash ledgers, property papers and cash of Rs 5 lakh were found and seized. Further, about 60 bank accounts have been traced as a result of search action. During search action, it was observed that the gang has entered into various byanamas or agreements to sell without a registered deed and the properties were taken possession of and used by the gang members. Documents of about 13 such properties were found and frozeed under PMLA, 2002.

What was found in ED investigations?

ED investigations were initiated after the NIA case and other cases registered by Haryana Police for kidnapping, murder and extortion against Chiku others.

During the investigation, it was gathered that Chiku has direct relations with the Lawrence Bisnoi gang and Khalistani terror groups. Chiku, the ED alleged, invested proceeds from illegal mining, liquor and toll operations through his allies.

"During the investigation conducted by Enforcement Directorate it was further gathered that Satish Kumar and Vikash Kumar are directors of M/s. MDR Enterprises Private Limited which is a private company incorporated on 12 October 2020. It is involved in Mining and quarrying. Further, Satish Kumar and Vikash Kumar were directors from 21.08.2019 to 15.11.2021 of M/s. Nimawat Granites Private Limited which is a private company incorporated on 05 July 2012. It is involved in quarrying of stone, sand and clay. Surender @ Chiku has invested his illegally earned money through the abovementioned companies, thereby laundering the proceeds of crime," it said.

