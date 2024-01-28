Rajasthan: Seven members of Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Godara gangs arrested following raids

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Jodhpur: The Rajasthan Police have arrested seven people associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gangs from various areas in Phalodi district, said officials.

The police seized two vehicles from them, none of which had registration plates.

Raid at 13 locations

Phalodi SP Hanuman Prasad said that acting on intelligence input, the police conducted raids at 13 locations across several areas, including Lohawat, Bhojasar, and Matora, early Friday morning.

"We succeeded in arresting 7 members associated with the gangs of Bishnoi and Godara from raids at 13 spots on Friday early morning after a verification of the intelligence inputs," said Prasad.

Manish Bishnoi arrested

Among those arrested is Manish Bishnoi, a notorious criminal from Lohawat, who has 27 cases registered against him, Prasad said.

Six of the individuals arrested have prior criminal records, with charges ranging from one to seven cases across various police stations. One of the detainees has no prior criminal cases against them, according to Phalodi SP.

"Some from the list were not found at the given addresses. We have been constantly keeping ourselves alert about their whereabouts and will arrest them as well as soon as we receive any tip-off," the SP said.

Prasad further said that the police are currently interrogating the seven arrested individuals to trace other members of the gang or other criminals linked to them.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Govt school principal suspended after reaching Republic Day function in inebriated state in Rajasthan

Also Read: Another student dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 30th such case in last one year