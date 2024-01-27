Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Govt school principal suspended after reaching Republic Day function in inebriated state in Rajasthan

The principal of a government higher secondary school in Rajasthan's Nagaur district has been suspended for reaching the Republic Day function in an inebriated state, an order issued on Saturday said.

The accused principal Arvind Kumar posted at a government school in Parbatsar of Nagaur district had reached the block level Republic Day function in an inebriated condition following which District Collector Ashish Modi suspended him from duty.

According to the order, Kumar will remain posted at the Joint Director (school education) office, Bharatpur, during his suspension period.

The district collector has also issued an order to conduct a departmental inquiry against the school principal.

(With inputs from PTI)

