Congress holds 'silent satyagraha' in Rajasthan amid disruptions in Rahul's Nyay Yatra

Congress party workers in Rajasthan took to the streets in a 'silent satyagraha' on Tuesday against the BJP and the Assam government over alleged disruption in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in the northeastern state.

Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said party MLAs and other leaders and public representatives staged a dharna held at the party’s district headquarters in Jaipur. The protest lasted for three hours.

Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi is being disrupted by the BJP, going against democratic values, Chaturvedi said. BJP's Assam government and the central government are making efforts to stop the Yatra, he said.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra was stopped from entering the main thoroughfares of Guwahati, triggering protests from Congress workers who broke barricades and raised slogans.

Gandhi also claimed that he was "not allowed" to interact with students of a private university in Meghalaya as part of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at the 'instructions' of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the DGP to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for "provoking the crowd" to break barricades.

