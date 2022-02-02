Election Commission, Judiciary, Pegasus Modi govt's instruments to destroy voice of people: Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to Rahul Gandhi statements

Rahul Gandhi also said that government has got China, Pakistan together

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched the Modi government accusing that Judiciary, Election Commission, Pegasus are all instruments of destroying the voice of the Union of states.

"The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha while speaking on Motion of Thanks to President's address during Budget session 2022.

However, soon after Rahul Gandhi's remarks on election commission and judiciary, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju objected to former statements. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, "not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC. These are vital institutions of our democracy. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC."

Raising several other issues including China, Pakistan, Pegasus, Rahul Gandhi said that the Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together.

"Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated & surrounded. We are surrounded in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position," he said.

