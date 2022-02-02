There are two Indias now, one for rich and another for poor: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : LS Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sought to corner the Modi government over jobs and unemployment. Replying to the Presidential Budget speech, Rahul Gandhi said there are two Indias now.

"There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people - for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who don't need a job, those who don't need water connection,electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country," an agitated Rahul said in Lok Sabha.

"And then another India for the poor. The gap between these two Indias is widening: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

There was not a single word on unemployment in the Presidential Address. The youth across the country is looking for jobs. Your govt is unable to provide them with one," the Wayanad MP went on to add.

Referring to job and unemployment, Rahul Gandhi said that 3 crore people lost jobs in 2021.

"Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 yrs. You talk of Made in India, Start-Up India, but the youth didn't get the employment they were supposed to.The one they had has disappeared," he said.

"UPA Govt pulled 27 crore people out of poverty in 10 years. This is not our data, this is factual data. You pushed 23 crore people back into poverty," Rahul Gandhi said.

Accusing the Modi government of breaking the unity of the country, Rahul Gandhi recalled the sacrifices his family has made for the country as he referred to assassinations of his grandmother Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi.

"My grandmother was shot 32 times...my father was blown into bits. I know whats happening. I know you are fiddeling with something that his very dangerous," the former Congress president said.

"I will speak about Emergency as well, I am not afraid of talking about that. The idea of a king has come back which Congress removed in 1947. Now there is a shehanshah in the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

