Assembly Elections 2023: Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

The Election Commission will announce the dates of assembly elections of five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - today (Monday).

The EC officials will declare the dates around at 12 noon.

The Election Commission has convened a press conference this noon where it will announce the poll dates.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh elections

Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before November 2023 in Madhya Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh election

Chhattisgarh Assembly election is slated to be held in or before November 2023 to elect all 90 members of the state Assembly.

Rajasthan election

Rajasthan Assembly election will be held in or before November 2023.

Mizoram election

Mizoram Assembly election is slated to be held in or before November-December 2023.

