Assembly Elections 2023: Election Commission to announce poll schedule for 5 states today

Five states assembly elections: The assembly elections are crucial as the results of the poll in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will reflect the mood of the people ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 09, 2023 8:39 IST
The Election Commission will announce the dates of assembly elections of five states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram - today (Monday). 

The EC officials will declare the dates around at 12 noon.

The Election Commission has convened a press conference this noon where it will announce the poll dates.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. The Congress is in power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Madhya Pradesh elections

Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before November 2023 in Madhya Pradesh. 

Rajasthan election
Rajasthan Assembly election will be held in or before November 2023. 

Chhattisgarh election 
Chhattisgarh Assembly election is scheduled to take place in or before November 2023.

Mizoram election
Mizoram Assembly election is slated to be held in or before November-December 2023.

