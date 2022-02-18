Friday, February 18, 2022
     
Rajasthan: Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Jaipur

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Jaipur Updated on: February 18, 2022 8:57 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Jaipur in Rajasthan.

Highlights

  • Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Jaipur today
  • Tremors occured 92 km northwest of Jaipur at around 8.01 am on Feb 18
  • There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Jaipur on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors occured 92 km northwest of Jaipur, at around 8.01 am today. 

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

