Rajasthan: Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolts Jaipur

An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale jolted Jaipur on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors occured 92 km northwest of Jaipur, at around 8.01 am today.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

More details are awaited in this regard.

