Follow us on Image Source : ANI Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand in the early hours of Saturday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 5.03 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 05:03:34 IST, Lat: 30.72 & Long: 78.85, Depth: 28 Km ,Location: 39km E of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

ALSO READ | ​Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts J&K, tremors felts in Delhi-NCR

Latest India News