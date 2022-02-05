Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts J&K, tremors felts in Delhi-NCR.

Highlights Jolts of an earthquake were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning

The earthquake was recorded at around 9:46 am on February 5

Tremors were also felt in parts of Delhi-NCR

A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan sending tremors as far as Jammu and Kashmir and also in Delhi and nearby areas on Saturday morning.

The earthquake was recorded at around 9:46 am and was located at the depth of 210 kilometres beneath the earth surface.

"That was a very strong earthquake. 7.3 on the Richter Scale, 189 KM WSW of Islamabad, Pakistan as per National Center for Seismology," tweeted Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Matt.

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 Ritcher scale occurred today at 9:45 am on the Latitude 36.340 and Longitude 71.05, which is situated on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border region.Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand was jolted with a quake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir

ALSO READ: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Mizoram

Latest India News