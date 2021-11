Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER.COM/NCS NCS informed that the earthquake occured at a depth of 10 kilometres and 227 kilometres north of Gulmarg

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake occured at a depth of 10 kilometres and 227 kilometres north of Gulmarg.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 03-11-2021, 05:57:06 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 74.29, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 227km N of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.

