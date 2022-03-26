Lights dimmed down in cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata to mark Earth Hour 2022 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: View of Rashtrapati Bhawan after its lights were switched off to conserve energy, during Earth hour

Highlights Lights were dimmed down at various locations across Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai today.

The world observed Earth Hour 2022 by switching off lights in support of nature and the planet.

BMC building in Mumbai, Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge, Delhi's India Gate were among few locations.

For some time on Saturday night, lights were dimmed down at various locations across Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai. The world observed Earth Hour 2022 by switching off lights in support of nature and the planet today.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building in Mumbai, Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge, Delhi's India Gate, and Rashtrapati Bhawan shimmered down its lights for some time to mark Earth Hour 2022, which is observed between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and a host of political leaders joined the people of the state in turning off their lights to observe Earth Hour on Saturday night.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Friday appealed to the people of the state to be part of ‘Earth Hour’, an endeavor of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to raise awareness of nature loss and climate change - the two biggest threats facing the planet, on March 26.

