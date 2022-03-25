First hit by a motorcycle, then almost being run over by bus: How this Kerala boy escaped death twice | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @123BAALU After the crash, he skidded out of the road, off his cycle.

Don't believe in miracles? Prepare to change your mind.

In a horrific incident that was captured on CCTV camera, a Kerala boy was seen escaping death, not once, but twice in a matter of a few seconds.

In the video, the boy is seen riding his motorcycle into a busy road, when he was first hit by a motorcycle. After the crash, he skidded out of the road, off his cycle. Within seconds, a state bus followed and ran over his cycle. His cycle was crushed under the wheels of the gigantic bus. He, however, managed to escape with only bruises.

In the video, after the bus is seen out of the screen, a car appears, coming to a screeching halt. People who were standing by were seen rushing closer to the scene.

According to ETV Telangana, the accident happened at Chorukkala near Taliparamba in Kerala’s Kannur on Sunday around 4.30 pm.

Latest India News