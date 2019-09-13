DUSU Election Results: ABVP wins 3 out of 4 posts; NSUI manages 1

DUSU Election Results: The results for Delhi University Students' Union Election have been announced. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, ABVP, has won three seats out of four while one has gone to NSUI.

ABVP has grabbed the posts of President, Vice President, Joint Secretary in the Delhi University Student Polls. National Students' Union of India, NSUI, has managed the post of Secretary for itself.

Akshit Dahiya wins President post, Pradeep Tanwar Vice-President, Shivangi Kharwal Joint Secretary

ABVP's Akshit Dahiya won the President Post in DUSU Elections, Pradeep Tanwar Vice-President and Shivangi Kharwal Joint Secretary.

DUSU Election Results: How ABVP replicated BJP's Lok Sabha poll strategy

Replicating BJP's approach to reach the maximum voters, its affiliate ABVP deployed volunteers on the pattern of 'Panna Pramukh' in the just-held Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections.

Like the BJP, ABVP also replaced manifesto with the 'vision document'.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had adopted a new strategy of appointing 'Panna Pramukhs' where each 'prabhari' (in-charge) was given responsibility for a 'panna' (page). The prabhari's job was to make sure that he targets the names on the page. Usually, a page has about 30 to 35 names.

Even though the ABVP hasn't officially subscribed to this expression, their method of functioning was similar to it in the DUSU elections held on Thursday.

The ABVP appointed class in-charge for each course of all 51 DUSU-affiliated colleges.

