DRDO conducts successful trials of indigenous MPATGM Weapon System, Rajnath Singh lauds move

Follow us on Image Source : PIB DRDO tests MPATGM Weapon System

In a significant stride towards bolstering India's defence capabilities and government’s indigenous push, the Defence Research and Development Organisation conducted successful trials of the Man Portable Anti-tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Weapon System. The MPATGM consisted of the missile itself, a launcher, a targeting system, and a fire control unit.

According to the officials, after an adequate number of missile firing trials held at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, Rajasthan, on April 13, the system proved its effectiveness in various conditions, and the warhead performance was found to be remarkable. Moreover, these tests met the requirements set by the Indian Army.

Elaborating on the details, the Ministry of Defence said, "Penetration trials of the Tandem Warhead System of MPATGM have been successfully completed, and it has been found capable of defeating modern armour-protected Main Battle anks. The ATGM system is well-equipped with day/night and top-attack capability. Dual-mode seeker functionality is a great addition to the missile capability for tank warfare. With this, technology development and successful demonstration have been concluded, and the system is now ready for final user evaluation trials leading towards its induction into the Indian Army."

Rajnath Singh reacts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman, Dr. Samir Kamat, complimented the teams associated with the trials.

Rajnath Singh lauded the DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful trials of the system. He termed it an important step towards achieving self-reliance in advanced technology-based defence system development.

ALSO READ | PM Modi praises DRDO scientists for Agni-5 ICBM flight test: All you need to know