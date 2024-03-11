Monday, March 11, 2024
     
PM Modi applauded DRDO scientists for Agni-5 ICBM flight test: All you need to know

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: March 11, 2024 18:19 IST
PM Modi, DRDO scientists, Agni-5 ICBM flight test
Image Source : FILE PM Modi applauded DRDO scientists for Agni-5 ICBM flight test

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of homegrown Agni-5 ICBM with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle technology (MIRV), terming it a landmark achievement by DRDO scientists.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable re-entry vehicle technology," he posted on X.

While the Agni-5 missile is a potent ingredient in defence preparedness as it puts India in the select league of nations with ICBM capability, the development of MIRV technology - where the payload contains several warheads, each capable of being aimed to hit a different target, makes India only the sixth country with this technology.

This system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles (warheads) reach the target points within the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess, sources said.

Inputs from IANS

