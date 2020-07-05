Donald Trump thanks PM Modi for Independence Day wish, says America loves India

Image Source : AP PM Modi and Donald Trump during 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, United States in 2019.

US President Donald Trump has responded to PM Modi's tweet saying "Thank you my friend. America loves India" after Prime Minister congratulated Donald Trump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "I congratulate @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and the people of the USA on the 244th Independence Day of the USA. As the world's largest democracies, we cherish freedom and human enterprise that this day celebrates. @WhiteHouse."

Thank you my friend. America loves India! https://t.co/mlvJ51l8XJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage