US Presidential Race 2020: Who is Kanye West and what his net worth?

Image Source : AP US rapper Kanye West has announced that he will be running for US Presidential Elections 2020.

American Rapper Kanye West has announced that he will be running for the President of United States. The artist made this big announcement on Saturday on Twitter that he will be running for the US Presidential Elections 2020. Taking it to Twitter, Kanye West said, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!#2020VISION

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Kanye West had been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, therefore, his sudden decision on competing for the top job is something which will send ripples across the entertainment industry and political fraternity in the United States. However, hailing West's decision, Businessman and chief executive of Tesla, Elon Musk wrote, "You have my full support."

Who is Kanye West?

Kanye West, born on June 8, 1977, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, fashion designer, and politician. West is one of the most followed, admired, influencing musicians of his time. Kanye West is a versatile artist who songs serves every genre including hip hop, soul, baroque pop, electro, indie rock, synth-pop, industrial and gospel.

Outside his music industry, West is also one of the influencers in the fashion world as well. He is married to Kim Kardashian West, an equally opular media personality, socialite, model, businesswoman, and actress.

What is the net worth of Kanye West?

Rapper Kanye West's net worth according to Forbes as of 2020 is $1.3 billion which roughly equals to Rs 97,08,32,85,000. However, Kanye West says his net worth as of 2020 is $3.3 billion that is Rs 2,46,44,21,85,000.

When combined with Kim Kardashian, the couple's net worth is at $4.1 billion that is Rs 3,06,18,57,45,000.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage