Cricket South Africa name squad for upcoming three-game ODI series against Australia

The stage is set for a multi-format series between South Africa and Australia. The two sides are set to take on each other across three ODI matches and will follow it up with three Tests. It is interesting to note that the two teams will take on each other in the first ODI on September 24.

The games will be held in Durban, Johannesburg, and Potchefstroom on September 24, 27, and 30. Ahead of the series, CSA (Cricket South Africa) came forward and announced the squad for the ODI series. Temba Bavuma will lead the series, with the likes of Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, and many more stars included in the squad.

One of the most notable misses in the series will be that of star pacer Kagiso Rabada. He will miss the ODIs against Australia due to a hamstring injury, and in his place, Gerald Coetzee has been included. It is interesting to note that Coetzee has not played an ODI since the ODI World Cup back in 2023, and he would look to do well on his comeback.

Shukri Conrad opened up on South Africa’s squad composition

After the announcement, South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad came forward and talked about the batting position of Quinton de Kock and the return of Coetzee in the squad ahead of the series.

"Quinny is going to be playing whenever we need him to play. ODI cricket is probably Quinny's best format and he will play all the ODIs. David will play Australia and probably miss Bangladesh because he has ILT20 commitments,” Conrad was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.

"It's great to see Gerald back in the fold, and, by all accounts, he's been bowling nice and quickly. KG is out of the ODIs, and we are constantly monitoring his rehabilitation. When we sit down to select a Test squad, we will make an informed decision. He is tracking nicely, going on reports from physios,” he added.

South Africa ODI squad for Australia

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs

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