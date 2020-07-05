Kanye West sets world abuzz, says running for US President

Image Source : AP West who is a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, will pose an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Rapper Kanye West on Saturday announced on Twitter that he is running for US presidential elections. West will pose an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. The announcement has shocked everyone after he tweeted: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," West wrote on Twitter Saturday evening. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION"

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before the November 3 election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

Meanwhile, the deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

