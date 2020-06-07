Image Source : AP Delhi doctors condemn Kejriwal's daily 'farmans' to hospitals, make 5 demands

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has condemned the 'warning' and 'threatening' of hospitals by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while making a set of 5 demands from the Delhi govt for the smooth functioning of the health apparatus in these times of crisis.

"The doctors who are serving people tirelessly from last two months in this pandemic crisis risking their lives feel insulted by the way they are being treated," Dr BB Wadhwa, DMA President said in a press release.

"Hospitals are," Wadhwa added, "backbone of healthcare and are serving patients Covid or Non Covid. They are being penalised and govt instead of praising their efforts is issuing new Dictates(Farman) daily."

The Demands made by DMA

A coordination committee of DMA medical professionals with Delhi govt officials should be formed to look after all health care facilities and proper management of corona crisis. Make available adequate testing facilities so as to early detection and treatment, every hospital/nursing home giving covid care should have dedicated testing lab facilities. Smooth and timely transfer of severely sick patients to higher tertiary care center In case of Covid death, a prompt and efficient system to transport and cremate the body as per guidelines Nodal officer for every region/area who facilitates overall functioning of Covid care.

The DMA also slammed the Kejriwal govt for the FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. "Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and it's doctors who have saved lakhs of lives in the last decade are being penalised and threatened. The FIR on Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is highly condemnable and demoralising for the whole medical fraternity," DMA President reiterated.

"Fifteen thousand members and all branches of DMA in Delhi strongly condemn such behaviour by the Delhi government," he signed off with.

