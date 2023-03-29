Follow us on Image Source : PTI. WATCH: Did Rahul Gandhi ignore MP Karti Chidambaram in Parliament?.

Rahul Gandhi in Parliament: The former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today (March 29) paid a visit to the Parliament days after he was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member. Former Wayanad MP visited the party's office in the Parliament House complex and met some members over there on Wednesday.

A video of his Parliament visit was shared by the news agency PTI on its Twitter handle. In the video, Rahul Gandhi can be seen bypassing Congress MP Karti Chidambaram who was standing in front of him. When Karti tried to shake hand with Rahul, the former MP zipped past his party MP without even looking at him.

After Rahul Gandhi reportedly ignored him, Karti went down the stairs looking at his phone.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi stayed in the party office for around 20 minutes and met Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut among other leaders.

Rahul Gandhi left Parliament along with his mother and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi for lunch. He did not talk to the media. Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present at the party's parliamentary office. The Gandhi scion has been disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after his conviction and two-year sentence by a Surat court in a defamation case pertaining to his comments on the Modi surname.

Gandhi was convicted and was given a two-year sentence in the 2019 defamation case over his remarks on the Modi surname, following which he was disqualified as MP of Lok Sabha.

(With agencies inputs)

