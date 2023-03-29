Rahul Gandhi believes in politics of entitlement, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Wednesday lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Wayanad MP's disqualification. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Vaishnav said that Rahul Gandhi thinks that the law made by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is only for the common people, he is above it. The Union Minister said that the party which reached the Supreme Court in 15 minutes in Pawan Khera's case did not knock the Apex Court in Rahul Gandhi's case as they consider themselves above the law.

'Rahul believes in politics of entitlement'

Ashwini Vaishnav said, "Rahul Gandhi feels that he and his party have the birthright to rule the country.' Rahul Gandhi believes in the politics of entitlement. They think that they are above the constitution and constitutional institutions. The verdict came after a legal process of 3 years. My question is why did Rahul Gandhi not appeal in the higher court."

'Rahul Gandhi considers himself above the law'

The Railway Minister said, "When the Congress party could reach the Supreme Court in 15 minutes in Pawan Kheda's case, why the same didn't happen in Rahul Gandhi's case... that is because he considers himself above the law. The Congress party is accusing the BJP because a different model of governance has been developed in the country. Till now one family ruled the country. Today, Modi has given a new model to the country because of which the opposition is in a tizzy. Their corruption is coming to the fore... hence all the corrupt are coming together."

Latest India News