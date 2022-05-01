Follow us on Image Source : PTI No Shiv Sena leader was present in Ayodhya when Babri structure was razed, I was there: Fadnavis

Highlights Fadnavis said he was present in Ayodhya when the Babri structure was brought down

He also claimed that no Shiv Sena leader was present at the demolition

Fadnavis also heaped praises on late BJP leader Kalyan Singh, UP CM at the time

Launching a full-blown attack on the Shiv Sena on the issue of Hindutva, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he was present in Ayodhya when the Babri structure was brought down and claimed that no Sena leader was there when it happened. Needling the Sena on the issue of Hanuman Chalisa and the arrest of MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, Fadnavis asked whether the Uddhav Thackeray-led party was on the side of Lord Ram or Ravana.

Addressing a BJP rally here, Fadnavis also claimed that he was lodged in Badaun central jail for 18 days for doing 'kar seva' for the Ram temple construction purpose. The former Maharashtra chief minister's attack on the Shiv Sena comes in the wake of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party asking were BJP leaders were when parts of the mosque were razed in the early 1990s in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"They asked the other day where were we hiding when the Babri structure was brought down…they got scared like hell when they were asked to remove loudspeakers from mosques and are now claiming that they brought down the Babri mosque structure," Fadnavis said. He said he did not consider Babri a mosque, but a "dhancha" (structure) as "no Hindu can ever pull down a mosque".

"I want to ask you where you were when the structure was brought down? I am saying with pride that, yes, I was there to bring the structure down. This Devendra Fadnavis was there to bring the structure down. Also, this Devendra Fadnavis spent 18 days in Badaun central jail before that for doing kar seva for the Ram temple," he added. Fadnavis asked which leader from Maharashtra had gone to Ayodhya when the structure was brought down.

"No Shiv Sena leader was present there at that time," he said, adding that one of the 32 accused of the incident was present on the stage as he delivered his speech.

Fadnavis also heaped praises on late BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was Uttar Pradesh's chief minister when the demolition took place, for not allowing bullets to be fired at 'kar sevaks' and sacrificing the then state government there instead. "And you (Shiv Sena) formed a government with those who opposed Lord Ram and questioned whether Lord Ram had actually been born," Fadnavis alleged.

Attacking the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Fadnavis also said that reciting Hanuman Chalisa amounted to sedition in Maharashtra on the alliance's watch. He was referring to the action taken against the Rana couple recently after they insisted on reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside 'Matoshree' - Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence in suburban Bandra here. "What is said in their (Ranas') charge sheet? That because of their announcement of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside CM's residence, they were toppling the government and hence, they were jailed," Fadnavis said.

