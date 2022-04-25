'Charge us all with sedition if chanting Hanuman Chalisa is anti-national': Devendra Fadnavis to Maha govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has dared the state government to charge him and his party workers if chanting Hanuman Chalisa is "anti-national".

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has accused the Maharashtra government of misusing police and filing false cases against the Opposition. He also asked the state to book all, who chant Hanuman Chalisa, under sedition charges.

"Maharashtra government wants to crush and kill Opposition. Will Hanuman Chalisa be spoken in Pakistan, if not in Maharashtra? If sedition charges get imposed on Navneet and Ravi Rana for chanting Hanuman Chalisa, we will call it. If the govt has the guts, try charging us with sedition," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also requested NCP workers to come and chant Hanuman Chalisa with him in front of his residence. "We will keep reciting Hanuman Chalisa. We want to see if this govt follows the orders of the Supreme Court, if not, we will plan our strategy," Maharashtra leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP leader added that: "We received an invitation from Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil for an all-party meeting today, but we didn't go given what has happened in the last few days."

"If someone has taken the role of Hitler, we felt it's better to fight instead of communicating," added Devendra Fadnavis.



